Bail verdict for cop accused of covering up Julies murder postponed

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies' family will have to wait until Monday to find out whether the man accused of covering up their son's murder will be released from custody.

Voster Netshiongolo was back in court on Tuesday morning for what was expected to be a verdict on his bail application.

But the magistrate was not ready.

His co-accused Scorpion Ndyalvane and Cayleen Whiteboy were also in court as the State gave an update on the investigation.

The three police officers are accused of killing the 16-year-old boy who had down syndrome near his Eldorado Park home in August and then trying to cover up the crime.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said judgement in Netshiongolo's matter should be ready by Monday.

“All three accused were set to appear today. The State asked for a two-month postponement on a previous occasion when they appeared but the court felt that in a month’s time, the State has to come back to court to give an update in terms of how far we are with investigations. So, they appeared for that purpose and the matter has been postponed to 27 January.”

