Ipid hunts EMPD officer accused of kidnapping girlfriend

It’s understood the 27-year-old cop from the Katlehong police station assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday and took her to a field where he threatened to kill her with a pistol and three knives.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking for an Ekurhuleni metro police officer accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

It’s understood the 27-year-old cop from the Katlehong police station assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday and took her to a field where he threatened to kill her with a pistol and three knives.

The woman spotted a police van and raised the alarm and her boyfriend was arrested.

But Ipid said when their officers went to fetch the docket on Monday, it had already been referred to court and the suspect had been released.

Ipid’s Sontaga Seisa said the victim was admitted to hospital with serious injuries: “Ipid took over and investigated the matter and managed to get a warrant of arrest against the police official - who is still on the run.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.