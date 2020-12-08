Gauteng ANC confirms Diko, Masuku will face disciplinary processes next week

ANC provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, confirmed to Eyewitness News that the two had received their charges, with a pre-hearing already set down for 14 December.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Tuesday said that the disciplinary process against presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Health MEC Bandile Masuku would start next week.

ANC provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, confirmed to Eyewitness News that the two had received their charges, with a pre-hearing already set down for 14 December.

Masuku over the weekend told the Sunday Times that he had still not been furnished with any charges by the party. It is understood that he faces two charges relating to failing in providing an oversight role and bringing the ANC into disrepute.

The Health MEC was fired in October after the Specialised Investigating Unit (SIU) called for administrative action to be taken over the Gauteng Health Department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

Khawe said that he checked with the disciplinary committee to ensure that Diko and Masuku had received their charges.

“I saw the charges as early as Wednesday. We had a problem with an address for comrade Khusela, but they have delivered the letter. From where I stand, they do have the letters and pre-hearing dates,” Khawe said.

Masuku, who remains a member of the provincial legislature (MPL), had also raised concerns over being placed on suspension for well over 30 days and claimed it had now been two months of just sitting at home.

But Khawe insisted that that was above board.

“We have 30 days for the disciplinary committee to investigate and formulate charges. And within the other 30 days, we should have a hearing,” he said.

