Eskom's social compact deserves full support, Mabuza tells Nedlac

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has stressed that Eskom's social compact and economic reconstruction and recovery plan deserved full support.

Mabuza delivered the keynote address at the National Economic Development and Labour Council - Nedlac's - 25th Annual Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The virtual event was hosted under the banner, "Social compacting for economic recovery in the time of COVID-19 pointers to the future".

Government, business and labour have signed a social compact agreement in support of Eskom.

Mabuza has emphasised that this was important to secure stable energy supply for inclusive economic growth, job creation and to reduce poverty.

"It signifies confidence in Eskom and its importance to the South African economy."

Mabuza said that there had been significant stabilisation of the power utility's operations under the current leadership this year.

"The social compact remains relevant and it will be very important to hold Eskom to account, to rectify the problems of the past and serve the people of this country with a sustainable supply of electricity going forward."

