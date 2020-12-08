DR Congo police enter parliament after new clashes

The violence follows a months-long crisis rooted in a troubled coalition forged by Tshisekedi and the pro-Kabila Common Front for the Congo (FCC), which commands an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

KINSHASA - Police deployed in DR Congo's parliament on Tuesday on the second day of clashes sparked by a crisis between President Felix Tshisekedi and supporters of his predecessor Joseph Kabila, AFP reporters saw.

At least one person was hurt as objects were hurled among lawmakers, who were holed up in rival camps on the ground floor and first floor, they said.

On Monday, pro-Tshisekedi lawmakers trashed the assembly's podium, preventing a parliamentary session from taking place.

On Sunday, Tshisekedi said he planned to form a new coalition in order to push through much-needed reforms.

He warned he might be forced to dissolve parliament and hold fresh elections.

The warning triggered outrage from the FCC, which holds more than 300 out of the 500 seats in the National Assembly. It accused him of violating the constitution.

Both Tshisekedi and the legislature were chosen in elections in December 2018 that, exceptionally for DRC Congo, were peaceful although they were also tarred by serious accusations of fraud.

The plenary room of the National Assembly was closed early Tuesday, even though legislators on both sides had called for a session of parliament.

Pro-Kabila MPs were holed up on the first floor of the parliament building, called the Palace of the People, while those of Tshisekedi's UDPS party were on the ground floor, an AFP journalist in the building said.

Projectiles rained down from the first floor, injuring at least one person below.

Outside the building, police fired tear gas to prevent other Tshisekedi supporters from entering the building.

