DA’s Bhanga insists he's still NMB mayor, despite MEC saying election invalid

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga on Tuesday argued that Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha had no jurisdiction over the municipality and that he could not nullify council processes and decisions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, on Tuesday said that he remained the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) despite a letter from the provincial Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha declaring his election into the post as invalid.

In a letter to the council Speaker of the embattled metro, Nqatha said that the election of an acting Speaker, who then presided over the election of Bhanga as mayor, was wrongful, unlawful as well as null and void.

The MEC argued that there was no city manager or anyone designated by his office to preside over the election of a Speaker last week, which ultimately meant that all action taken by the acting Speaker, including Banga’s election as mayor, were null and void.

Bhanga, who accused Nqatha of attempting to interfere with local government, argued that the MEC had no jurisdiction over the municipality and that he could not nullify council processes and decisions.

He said that if Nqatha thought there was an error, he should seek a judicial review.

"He must not waste the paper of the provincial government. He’s supposed to go and run to court and explain why he believes that the council meeting of Nelson Mandela Bay was not properly constituted," Bhanga said.

