DA: Enough evidence of graft at NLC to see prosecutions of individuals

The SIU on Tuesday seized documents on transactions from the NLC’s head office in Pretoria that could lead investigators to evidence on whether there was any corruption and maladministration at the commission stretching as far back as 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid a raid by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the National Lotteries Commission’s (NLC) head office in Pretoria on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would continue to put pressure on authorities to see justice.

It is alleged that several grants were not distributed to community-based projects, and instead landed in the hands of staff.

In November, the SIU was given the authorisation to go ahead with its probe into the allegations and obtained a search and seizure warrant through the courts on Monday.

DA MP Mat Cuthbert believes there is enough evidence already in the public that could lead to the prosecution of individuals.

“At the outset of this year, the DA fought to get the lists of 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and COVID-19 Relief Fund beneficiaries from the NLC – who mounted a Stalingrad defence to prevent this from happening.

“However, our ability to constantly keep it on the committee agenda, our laying of criminal charges against the board and the immense pressure we placed on Minister [Ebrahim] Patel led to these lists being released,” Cuthbert said in a statement.

He added: “The reason we fought so hard to get these lists released was the rampant corruption we believe to have been concealed by the NLC such as the R5.5 Million ‘Mystery Lotto Project’ in Louis Trichardt, where an organisation aligned to the ANC was granted money to complete a project in the Northern Cape.

“In addition, the DA blew the lid on the Hangwani Mulaudzi scandal, in which R3 million was granted to Mulaudzi and allegedly used to pay kickbacks and purchase a taxi fleet. After one month, the DA succeeded in getting him to resign.”

