CT paramedic saved by his own bulletproof vest while on duty in Mitchells Plain

The paramedic was shot in the chest, but fortunately, he was wearing his own bulletproof vest.

CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another attack on ambulance staff - this time in Mitchells Plain.

On Tuesday morning, two EMS personnel were on a call in Beacon Valley when they came under attack.

The two paramedics were called out to assist a patient in Beacon Valley - which is classified as a red zone area as attacks on emergency staff have occurred in the area before.

When the pair stopped at the patient's home, a man ran towards the ambulance, pulled out a firearm and fired a shot through the driver’s window of the ambulance.

The paramedic was hit in the chest, but fortunately, he was wearing his own bulletproof vest.

EMS’ Deanna Bessick said this wasn’t the paramedic’s first brush with death.

“He was previously stabbed in the back with a knife in the same area where he and his colleagues render an essential service.”

No arrests have been made.

The EMS staffer is part of a project set up more than a year ago, which aims to improve service delivery in Mitchells Plain.

More than a week ago, an ambulance crew was also held up at gun point in Khayelitsha.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.