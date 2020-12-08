COVID-19: 3,313 new infections and 43 more deaths for SA

In its latest update on Monday, the health ministry has also confirmed 43 more people have died after contracting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 3,313 coronavirus infections have been picked up in South Africa over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to 817,878.

These latest fatalities have pushed South Africa's death toll to 22,249.

The Western Cape currently has the highest number of active cases followed by the Eastern Cape and then Gauteng.

So far, over 745,000 people have recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 817 878, the total number of deaths is 22 249 and the total number of recoveries is 745 750. pic.twitter.com/HmDs32tFBQ Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 7, 2020

