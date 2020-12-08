Nathaniel Julies murder: One accused to hear bail verdict

This is Voster Netshiongolo’s second approach to the courts after he and his two co-accused were denied bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Protea Magistrates Court will on Tuesday morning deliver the bail verdict for one of the police officers implicated in Nathaniel Julies' murder.

Police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy are accused of killing the 16-year-old down syndrome boy in August and then trying to cover it up.

Netshiongolo has been charged with being an accessory to murder, the State believes he was called to the scene after Julies was killed and tampered with the scene.

His lawyers argue his charge does not warrant that he be denied bail.

But the court has questioned whether he will tamper with evidence again as he did the first time.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also opposing his bail.

Spokesperson Sontage Seiso said: “Ipid’s position is that there are no new facts that are available. The facts that the accused are bringing up are actually previously dealt with.”

The State has argued that all three of the accused are a danger to society.

