CoJ evicts mother, 4 children from transformer substation turned home

It’s not yet clear how long the family had been staying in the dangerous high voltage chamber in Randburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has evicted a mother and her four children from a transformer substation which they had turned into their home.

It’s not yet clear how long the family had been staying in the dangerous high voltage chamber in Randburg.

On Monday, officials found a fridge, stove, beds and clothing on the premises.

#Substation Yesterday officials found a fridge, stove, beds and clothing on the premises. The social development department is now helping the family with alternative shelter. pic.twitter.com/NM6zbFe2i8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

#Substation The city of Johannesburg has evicted a mother and her four children from a transformer substation which they had turned into their home. pic.twitter.com/xxABeSSfgP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

#Substation Its not yet clear how long the family had been staying in the dangerous high voltage chamber in Randburg. pic.twitter.com/63dHuTpn5G EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Environment and Infrastructure Department Stanley Itshegetseng said the Social Development Department was now helping the family with alternative shelter.

“I’m of the opinion that she moved there out of desperation and she understood that it is quite dangerous to move the children in there, but she moved them there anyway. The issue is that the employer should take responsibility of allowing their own employee to let children use this dangerous thing in their space.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.