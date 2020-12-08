CoJ concerned over rise in homeless people occupying transformer substations

On Monday, the city evicted a mother and her four children from such a chamber in Randburg, which she turned into her home.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) on Monday said that it was concerned about the increasing number of people occupying transformer substations chambers.

There were about 18,000 of these substations in the city, which some homeless people saw as ideal shelters despite being extremely dangerous as they contain high voltage infrastructure.

ALSO READ: CoJ evicts mother, 4 children from transformer substation turned home

On Monday, the city evicted a mother and her four children from such a chamber in Randburg, which she turned into her home.

#Substation The city of Johannesburg has evicted a mother and her four children from a transformer substation which they had turned into their home. pic.twitter.com/xxABeSSfgP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

Officials found furniture, clothes, beds, and a stove inside the substation.

#Substation Its not yet clear how long the family had been staying in the dangerous high voltage chamber in Randburg. pic.twitter.com/63dHuTpn5G EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that these chambers were extremely dangerous.

"It is a very concerning situation and something we are basically dealing with as City Power because most of these chambers are being phased out. These are some of the old infrastructure that we inherited. Most of them are really old and some of the equipment that is inside is no longer easy to maintain or even to find or replace," Mangena said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.