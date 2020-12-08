Brown suggested appointment of Molefe as Eskom CEO, inquiry told

Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane is back at the commission on Tuesday morning, answering questions about the Tegeta R1.6 billion guarantee that didn’t get board approval.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has heard the people and governance committee told then Minister Lynne Brown that it wanted an acting group CEO for Eskom and Brown suggested Brian Molefe be seconded from Transnet.

Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane is back at the commission on Tuesday morning, answering questions about the Tegeta R1.6 billion guarantee that didn’t get board approval and other matters.

Former head of legal and compliance at Eskom Suzanne Daniels confirmed on Monday that former CFO Anoj Singh approved it without a board resolution.

But she said he used a board resolution for the same amount for a prepayment for Optimum.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka read out a section of Ngubane's affidavit at the inquiry.

“The minister suggested we consider Brian Molefe, the board was amenable to the minister's suggestion because we knew of Mr Molefe’s track record based on his work at the Public Investment Commission and Transnet. The board felt that Eskom was in dire stress and needed someone with Mr Molefe’s skills and experience.”

WATCH: Commission hears Eskom related evidence from Ben Ngubane

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.