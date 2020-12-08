Brackenfell High SGB welcomes WCED report into ‘whites only’ matric event

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) found no evidence that people were excluded from a private matric farewell event based on their race.

CAPE TOWN - The school governing body (SGB) of Brackenfell High Schoo l has welcomed the results of an education department investigation into this year's matric farewell debacle.

A parent of one of the pupils at the school arranged the function for her daughter and some of her friends, after the school's own matric party was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said it had established that class representatives were asked by the parent to circulate invitations on their class WhatsApp groups.

In the initial invitation, it was made clear that there were only 100 places available.

Once people had expressed interest, a separate WhatsApp group was then started for learners who RSVP’d and wanted to attend the event.

Officials said the fact that people from other schools also attended, proved that it was not a “school event”.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “The WCED remains committed to inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. We are also concerned though that people use events to mobilise racial tensions without ascertaining the facts.”

School governing body chairperson Guillaume Smit has welcomed the department's finding.

“We are grateful for the findings by the WCED, it exonerates the school with regard to that matric function since we, from the onset, said it was a private function and we had no prior knowledge of that and weren’t involved as the school.”

It was also found there are no grounds to take action against teachers who attended the private event.

