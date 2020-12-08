Attacks on first responders the work of cowards & criminals - CoCT's Smith

Firefighters were threatened while responding to a call in Overcome Heights on Saturday, while a water tanker was damaged in Lakeside at another scene.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services responded to nearly 300 fire-related incidents over the past weekend.

Most were veld fires, in addition to 23 informal and 24 formal residential fires.

A fire crew in Khayelitsha also had to be escorted by police.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith has condemned the attacks against rescue workers by communities they attempt to assist.

"The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services responded to nearly 300 fire-related incidents over this past weekend. While responding to one of these fire incidents, the fire engine was stoned while firefighters trying to respond while being escorted by the police. The attacks on our first responders are the work of cowards and criminals."

Smith has called on residents to report the criminals.

Meanwhile, the municipality's enforcement agencies secured 152 arrests and 5,000 fines were issued for a range of infringements.

