At least 12 people injured in explosions at Pinetown chemical factory

It is understood that at least two explosions occurred at a chemical factory on Otto Volek Road on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - Firefighters are still trying to put out a fire that has left at least 12 people injured in New Germany in Pinetown.

Commuters were also encouraged to avoid the area and the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“Twelve patients have been treated by paramedics at the scene and have been transported to hospital, all in a stable condition,” said Robert Mckenzie, the spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

“Reports from the scene indicate that firefighters are still battling the blaze.”

