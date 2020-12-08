Another postponement expected in Zuma, Thales case

Zuma and Thales face corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to a multibillion-rand arms deal.

DURBAN - The case against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales returns to court on Tuesday morning.

It’s expected the matter will be postponed on Tuesday pending the outcome of Thales’ application to have racketeering charges against it dropped.

Zuma is alleged to have received bribes from Thales via his then-financial advisor Shabir Shaik.

The French arms company believes the National Prosecuting Authority lacks the necessary evidence to charge it with racketeering.

It has argued that it had a legitimate business relationship with Shaik and was unaware of his deals with Zuma.

Legal expert advocate Mannie Witz said: “That’s one of the interlocutory matters. You can’t proceed with the trial until you’ve received a decision on that particular application.”

Meanwhile, Zuma’s supporters want the matter to be struck off the roll.

Nkosentsha Shezi is among them: “The matter will keep on being postponed due to lack of evidence.”

Eyewitness News understands that Tuesday’s postponement has already been agreed on by both the NPA and the Defence.

