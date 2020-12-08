Modikwa Mine workers called back to work after being locked out

The mine management and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have reached an agreement, suspending the lockout which the employer resorted to after workers went on an illegal strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Employees who were locked out from Anglo Platinum’s Modikwa Mine in Limpopo have now been called back to work on Tuesday.



The mine management and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have reached an agreement, suspending the lockout, which the employer resorted to after workers went on an illegal strike.



READ MORE: NUM affiliated workers locked out at Anglo Platinum’s Modikwa Mine

Workers who spoke to Eyewitness News say they were issued with final written warnings restricting them from taking part in a strike for the next 12 months.

They were also forced to abandon their demands, which included a R16,100 lump sum and the dismissals of HR officials who they’ve been at loggerheads with for months.



Anglo Platinum spokesperson Jana Marais said: “We are pleased to confirm that an agreement was reached with the NUM and that employees are reporting for work today.”

Lockouts are instituted when an employer counters workers’ demands during labour unrest.

While there is provision for this measure in the Labour Relations Act, bosses rarely choose to go this route.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.