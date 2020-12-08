ANC will fully implement resolutions of 2017 Nasrec conference - Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said that the governing party would follow due process when implementing the 2017 conference resolutions and do so in a fair manner.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has reaffirmed its stance on corruption, saying that secretary-general Ace Magashule would appear before the governing party’s integrity commission this weekend.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday addressed the party following a three-day NEC meeting. He said that the party would fully implement the mandate of its 54th national conference held at Nasrec, along with its decisions.

One of the sticking points at the final NEC meeting for 2020 was a resolution for members implicated in serious crimes to step aside.

Some have been pushing for Magashule, who is facing 21 counts of corruption over an asbestos project dating back to when he was premier of the Free State, to be forced to step aside.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC would follow due process when implementing the 2017 conference resolutions and do so in a fair manner.

The ANC president once again insisted on the ANC drawing a line in the sand between the party and corruption.

In a live address of his closing statement, Ramaphosa said that the NEC had reaffirmed several principles, including a firm stance against wrongdoing in both the party and society.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC would not dilute where it stands on the matter.

“Understanding that these are fundamental to the renewal of our organisation and the restoration of the credibility of the movement among South Africans,” Ramaphosa said. “This is a clear mandate that we were given by the conference,” he added.

Ramaphosa confirmed what sources from the meeting told Eyewitness News – that officials need to go back and work on guidelines and a framework to deal with members implicated in wrongdoing.

He said that Magashule was expected to appear before the integrity commission this weekend, with the outcomes set to be processed by the party’s top officials in due time.

