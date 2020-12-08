Almost 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Ballito Rage Festival

The event took place from the 27 November to last Friday, several other editions of the annual party have now either been cancelled or postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - There are now almost 100 COVID-19 infections, which can be linked to the Ballito Rage festivities.

The event took place from 27 November to 4 December, several other editions of the annual party have now either been cancelled or postponed.

The Gauteng Department of Health said it was prioritising the contact tracing of all pupils from the province who recently attended the super-spreader events in KZN.

The department said over 1,300 teenagers from Gauteng took part in the end of year parties.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “We reiterate the call made by the national ministry of health that all those who went to the Rage event need to be quarantined for 14 days and to go for testing with a matter of urgency.”

And with infections increasing in the country, chair of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 professor Salim Abdool Karim said he was particularly worried about next week.

“My big concern is 16 December because that’s when all the big industries and big factories close and we will have hundreds of thousands of people moving going to their homes, to their families and a lot of people heading to the sea, so that’s the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.”

Kekana said contact tracing teams were working around the clock: “The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm that over 1,300 students coming from the province of Gauteng took part in the much publicised super spreader Rage event, which resulted in some of the participants testing positive for COVID-19.”

