AfriForum: DBE cannot use blanket approach to deal with matric exam leaks

The lobby group is heading to court in an urgent bid to reverse the Department of Basic Education's decision to undertake a national rewrite of two exam papers.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) could not use a blanket approach to deal with the matric exam leaks.

Last week minister, Angie Motshekga told the nation a rewrite was necessary to protect the integrity of the 2020 exam results even though officials had not yet been able to evaluate the full extent the leaks.

AfriForum has been approached by parents of four matric pupils who have been affected by Motshekga's decision to rewrite the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 exams.

The group’s Kallie Kriel said the emotional process of writing and getting ready for an exam could not be taken lightly.

“…Having an emotional effect on them, playing with their futures simply because someone else cheated. That we can’t stand for and that’s why we’re going to court.”

Kriel said the department should explore other ways to deal with the matter: “You can look at previous marks; if someone used to get 50 and now get 90, there’s a problem and that needs to be investigated.”

The urgent application is due to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, teacher unions are also calling for the education department to reverse its decision.

