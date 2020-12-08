63% of grade 5 pupils at SA’s public schools lack basic maths knowledge - TIMSS

The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) was administered to a number of countries globally including in South Africa at grade 5 and 9 levels.

JOHANNESBURG - An international education report on Tuesday revealed the shocking state of mathematics and science at South African schools.

The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) was administered to a number of countries globally, including in South Africa, at grade 5 and 9 levels.

It found that 63% of grade 5 pupils did not acquire basic mathematics knowledge and 72% did not gain basic science knowledge.

ALSO READ: WC ranked SA’s top-performing province in maths and science – study

According to the report, 41% of pupils in grade 9 had demonstrated to have basic maths knowledge and only 36% had gained basic science knowledge.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that her department would continue to interrogate the results in order to improve the country’s education system.

“So, I’m very hopeful that we are bringing back the assessments and they are also going to guide the sector in terms of the assessment tools that are needed,” Motshekga said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.