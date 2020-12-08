4 people shot and wounded in heist at Khayelitsha mall

Two security guards were collecting money on Monday when they were robbed by several gunmen.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been shot and wounded in a cash heist at Khayelitsha mall.

Both security guards were shot and wounded, as well as two other people.

The robbers then fled with the cash.

The police's Brenda Muridili said that they were still at large.

"The police in Khayelitsha found two security officers that had been shot, allegedly by the suspects, who then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Apparently, the suspects also shot and injured two bystanders in the nearby shops. At this stage, we have not arrested anyone."

