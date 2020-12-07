Weather conditions force CT adventurer to abort 100-day sea journey

Zirk Botha embarked on his 100-day journey, rowing from Granger Bay to Rio on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Changing weather conditions have forced a Cape Town adventurer to abort his Row to Rio de Janeiro mission.

Zirk Botha embarked on his 100-day journey, rowing from Granger Bay to Rio on Saturday.

The NSRI said there was a brief weather window to allow him the opportunity to get to deep sea, but the weather turned, preventing this effort.



North of Robben Island on Sunday, he aborted the voyage choosing instead to turn around and head back to Cape Town.

The NSRI said Botha was in no danger and opted to turn back.

He will monitor the weather to decide on a new launch date.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.