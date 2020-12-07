WCED finds no evidence of racism at Brackenfell High: media reports

According to eNCA the department's preliminary report has cleared the school of racism.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has apparently found no evidence of racism at Brackenfell High School.

According to eNCA, the department's preliminary report has cleared the school of racism.

WATCH: EFF dispersed with stun grenades and water cannons at Brackenfell

The details are still scant at the moment but MEC Debbie Schafer said that report would be released soon.

WATCH: Scenes from Brackenfell

The school was recently the scene of sometimes violent demonstrations after a matric party was held at a private venue where only white learners attended.

While the school insists it had no hand in arranging the party, two teachers attended the function.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.