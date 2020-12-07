WC govt postpones all ‘Rage’ parties after mass infections over weekend

The national Health Department said several such events, nationally, had been found to be coronavirus super spreaders.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Monday said there was simply no way it would allow so-called Rage parties to be held.

The national Health Department said several such events, nationally, had been found to be coronavirus super-spreaders.

It's appealed to all revellers who've attended these year-end parties to get tested for the virus.

But the provincial government's James-Brent Styan has clarified a Rage party, which was meant to be held in Plettenberg in the southern Cape, has been postponed.

“Plettenberg Bay is in the Garden Route and the Garden Route is where the surge is quite significant for the past two to three weeks. So, what happened with the Plett Rage is that when it was meant to happen, the permit wasn’t granted and was put on ice and postponed for January.”

Head of health in the province Keith Cloete said the party, which went ahead in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, was a wakeup call.

“There was no way we were going to support a Rage in the current situation. We are aware the application is for January and still, the application has to go through the Health Department. There are more than 1,000 attendees and I cannot see us as the department saying that is safe.”

