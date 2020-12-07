This is how South Africans' eating habits changed during lockdown

Sarvesh Seetaram, director of group marketing strategy at Tiger Brands, said 49% of South Africans said they gained weight during lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has wreaked substantial damage on human lives and the economy in South Africa.

But it's also taken its toll on our eating habits.

Under lockdown level 5 and 4, many people couldn’t go the gym or jog, restaurants were closed and socialising wasn’t allowed in order to combat the spread of the virus.

The organisation referred to the State of Nutrition Report which looked into some South Africans' eating habits during lockdown.

According to the report, more than four fifths of respondents indicated that their food consumption and behaviour had changed during the national lockdown, although not everyone indicated they had picked up bad habits.

“49% of South Africans claimed to have gained weight.”

Seetaram noted that 45% of respondents became more health conscious during lockdown.

“By far the majority cooked food for themselves more than they did before lockdown. That’s quite a positive story. Although people are cooking for themselves, there’s a big job to be done around understanding what good nutrition means. That ultimately points to what you’re buying and what goes on your plate.”

Seetaram also pointed out that portion control was a problem for most people.

