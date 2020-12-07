So you attended matric rage... Now what?

Lucille Blumberg, deputy director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, noted that it would be difficult to apply COVID-19 restrictions for young people looking to have a good time together.

JOHANNESBURG – Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), has urged all matriculants who attended rage festivals to quarantine.

“They need to quarantine for 10 days after leaving the event. No contact with anybody, not even your family. They should be tested.”

She defended rage festivals’ organisers.

“Social distancing and masking at these kind of events is just not possible. A lot of the problems were outside the actual events and that’s the nature of bringing people together.”

Many festivals scheduled for this year and next year have been postponed.

The announcement by the organisers followed a COVID-19 outbreak after a Ballito, Durban, event held from 27 November to 4 December.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged people who had attended the year-end festivities to go into quarantine and get tested.

