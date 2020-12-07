Rest of Proteas ODI series against England postponed amid rising COVID cases

This news come after two unnamed members of the England party tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, resulting in the cancellation of the first delay ODI, on Sunday, as well as the calling off the second game on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s One Day International (ODI) Series.

This news comes after two unnamed members of the England party tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, resulting in the cancellation of the first delay ODI, on Sunday, as well as the calling off the second game on Monday.

The players continue to self-isolate in their rooms at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town.

The decision to call off the remainder of the series was according to both parties, “taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams”.

Both boards are now working together to determine when the three-match series can take place in the future with England due to return home on Thursday.

CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said of the developments: “The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly, and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us.

"I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England men’s team in the near future,” said Govender.

"We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount,” Tom Harrison, ECB CEO, added.

“We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this series, in the best interest of the players’ welfare.

“I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding on this matter and look forward to working with them to identify a time when we can return to play these fixtures in the future.”.

