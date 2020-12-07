Ramaphosa: More needs to be done for people living with disabilities

In his weekly newsletter published on Monday morning, the president said he didn't want to merely return the economy to where it was before the COVID-19 crisis but was hoping to rather build a more inclusive and transformed one.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa rebuilds the country and society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said more effort was needed when it came to including people living with disabilities.

In his weekly newsletter published on Monday morning, the president said he didn't want to merely return the economy to where it was before the COVID-19 crisis but was hoping to rather build a more inclusive and transformed one.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said while the pandemic had caused great hardship for all in South Africa the impact had been particularly severe for many people with disabilities.

The restrictions on movement during lockdown coupled with the pressure on health care facilities made the daily lives of those living with disabilities even harder.

Many spent weeks and even months in isolation.

The president said as the country now focused on improving the economy through the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, more needed to be done to create equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.