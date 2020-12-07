Plett Rage organisers say festival could still go ahead as planned

Rage Festival spokesperson Darren Sandras on Monday said the Joburg Rage and Jeffreys Bay (JBay Rage) parties were postponed and might be postponed indefinitely.

CAPE TOWN - Matric rage organisers on Monday moved to clarify their earlier statement, saying the Plett Rage could still go ahead as planned next year.

In spite of the danger amid rising coronavirus infections, Rage Ballito went ahead seven days ago, and several staff members and attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

All other attendees were instructed to get tested and enter into an immediate 10-day quarantine period.

But the Plett Rage was still provisionally on for 29 January until 6 February. However, the dates could change.

“JBay Rage and Joburg Rage may be postponed indefinitely. The Plett Rage will be going ahead as far as we understand,” Sandras said.

Sandras said the decision to reassess the upcoming events was made as a result of confirmed COVID-19 cases that were believed to have stemmed from the recent Ballito event.

“This is why we have taken the decision to postpone to ensure that all the correct regulations and processes are in place, and any learning can be taken so that we can ensure that going forward these events remain COVID compliant as well,” he said.

Rage is an annual series of post-matric parties that sees thousands of grade 12 pupils let their hair down.

But in the era of COVID-19, gatherings like these could potentially be dangerous super-spreader events.

