Organisers of JBay Rage cancel festival due to COVID-19 concerns

JBay Rage organisers on Monday said they were very concerned about the increase of coronavirus infections in the Kouga district in the Eastern Cape, and therefore decided to cancel the event.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the Jeffreys Bay Rage (JBay Rage) on Monday announced that the event was cancelled for this year due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak from the Ballito rage party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, JBay Rage organisers said they were very concerned about the increase of coronavirus infections in the Kouga district in the Eastern Cape, and therefore decided to can the event.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that JBay Rage is cancelled. Over the next few days and in the coming weeks, we will communicate If there are any changes to existing refund policies and procedures,” the statement read.

It was scheduled to take place next week.

“We want to reiterate that JBay Rage did not take place as mistakenly reported by the media this past week, and was scheduled to take place on the 15 and 22 December 2020.”

Meanwhile, the Joburg leg of the rage festival was postponed into next year with final dates to be confirmed.

However, Plettenberg Rage was still provisionally on from 29 January until 6 February. But the dates could change.

“Plettenberg Rage will still go ahead after consultation with the relevant authorities with the dates and details to be announced in the coming days,” said Darren Sandras, rage festival spokesperson.

