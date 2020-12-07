No need for ‘vaccine hesitancy', COVID-19 advisory committee says

Some people are nervous about taking the jab when it's eventually available in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 on Monday said science has improved significantly and there was no need for so-called vaccine hesitancy.

Only a few in the country are likely to get access to the first batch of vaccines, which are estimated to arrive after winter next year.

Professor Barry Schoub, chairperson of vaccines at the advisory committee, said there were a number of safety checks before the vaccines were approved for the public.

“The science of vaccinology is so advanced and so sophisticated and the safety checks have been so rigorous and I think people can be reassured that the vaccine has been through rigorous safety standards.”

