NC traffic official to appear in court for attempted extortion

The Gasegonyane Local Municipality officer confiscated a motorist's drivers licence in May.

CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape traffic official will appear in court on Monday on charges of attempted extortion.

The Ga-Segonyane Local Municipality officer confiscated a motorist's drivers license in May.

He then allegedly instructed the driver to fix his vehicle's damaged windscreen in order for him to get his license card back.

The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “A 58-year-old traffic official is expected in the Kuruman Magistrates Court facing charges of attempted extortion and alternatively abuse of power.”

