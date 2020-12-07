MEC Schäfer: Claims of discrimination at Brackenfell High will be addressed

This followed the release of a report which cleared the school of racial exclusion claims.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Monday said issues regarding discrimination at Brackenfell High School were being addressed.

The department launched an investigation after allegations emerged of a whites-only matric farewell. The event sparked protests, which on two occasions led to violence.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in a statement on Monday the event was indeed private and arranged by some pupils’ parents who were disappointed when the official matric function was cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.

“It is thus clear that this was a private event that was organised by parents of learners who were disappointed that the formal school farewell had been cancelled.

"The fact that people from other schools attended shows that it was not a ‘school event’. It was not held on school property, as has been widely reported, despite repeated corrections,” Schäfer said.

She added: “The media service provider, who is also used by the school, was asked to take photos at the event, and uploaded images from the event on the school’s website in error. Objections were then raised by other parents. The school did not give permission for this to be done, and the photos were removed.

“The evidence is thus that invitations were circulated to all matric classes. There is no evidence that people were excluded based on their race.”

A South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into the matter is still under way.

Meanwhile, the school governing body’s bid to interdict the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from leading any further protests near school premises is being heard at the Western Cape High Court.

