MEC Madikizela monitors compliance with COVID-19 regulations at CT taxi ranks

Provincial Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday visited Cape Town Taxi Rank to assess COVID-19 compliance in the public transport sector.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (L) on 7 December 2020 visited Cape Town Taxi Rank to assess COVID-19 compliance in the public transport sector. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season around the corner and as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the province, Western Cape transport officials on Monday intensified efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: WC govt postpones all ‘Rage’ parties after mass infections over weekend

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited Cape Town Taxi Rank to assess COVID-19 compliance in the public transport sector. It forms part of the MEC’s awareness and enforcement campaign.

Madikizela also intended to visit the Khayelitsha and Bellville transport hubs.

Commuters at the taxi rank on Monday could be seen sitting in fully loaded taxis. Some people, including drivers and passengers, were not adhering to COVID-19 regulations. Many were without a mask and windows were closed tightly.

READ: CT officials inspect over 8,000 businesses for COVID-19 safety compliance

Madikizela expressed concern about this.

“We need to intensify our law enforcement, and I think we should use the stick instead of the carrot. Traffic officers on our roads will be on high alert,” Madikizela said.

The MEC said while drivers had also made excuses about passengers not adhering to regulations, there was absolutely no reason for not wearing a mask.

“People come with flimsy excuses that do not hold water. Some say they have asthma or flu,” he said.

