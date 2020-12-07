MEC Madikizela monitors compliance with COVID-19 regulations at CT taxi ranks

Provincial Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday visited Cape Town Taxi Rank to assess COVID-19 compliance in the public transport sector.

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season around the corner and as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the province, Western Cape transport officials on Monday intensified efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited Cape Town Taxi Rank to assess COVID-19 compliance in the public transport sector. It forms part of the MEC’s awareness and enforcement campaign.

Madikizela also intended to visit the Khayelitsha and Bellville transport hubs.

Commuters at the taxi rank on Monday could be seen sitting in fully loaded taxis. Some people, including drivers and passengers, were not adhering to COVID-19 regulations. Many were without a mask and windows were closed tightly.

Madikizela expressed concern about this.

“We need to intensify our law enforcement, and I think we should use the stick instead of the carrot. Traffic officers on our roads will be on high alert,” Madikizela said.

The MEC said while drivers had also made excuses about passengers not adhering to regulations, there was absolutely no reason for not wearing a mask.

“People come with flimsy excuses that do not hold water. Some say they have asthma or flu,” he said.

