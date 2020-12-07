Judge Zondo: State capture commission will not be dictated to by anyone

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said the commission would not be dictated to but said it had remained committed to treating witnesses fairly.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said the state capture commission of inquiry would not be dictated to, but it had remained committed to treating witness fairly.

“We are not going to try and follow anybody’s programme. We will follow only the commission’s programme of how we do things,” Zondo said.

“But throughout we remain committed to doing the best we can to be fair to everybody,” he added.

Zondo was responding to the former head of legal and compliance at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels, who opened her testimony at the inquiry with a statement saying she was surprised that the commission did not treat former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko as harshly as it did her.

Daniels said she was stunned by Koko’s testimony that she must have written Gupta associate Salim Essa’s letters suspending executives, and his denial that he knew of the letters.

Daniels said it was common knowledge that Koko was Essa’s 'pet' and talked to him regularly.

“Mr Koko has sought in this commission to insinuate that it was I, rather than him, who was the link between Mr Essa’s designs and various nefarious decisions at Eskom,” she said. “However smoothly he talked., anyone who knows or has dealt with Mr Koko knows this to be untrue.”

