Joburg, JBay Rage postponed until further notice, say organisers

The announcement by the organisers followed a COVID-19 outbreak after a Ballito, Durban, event held from 27 November to 4 December.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the Joburg Rage and Jeffreys Bay Rage (JBay Rage) on Monday announced that festivals scheduled for this year and next year have been postponed.

The announcement followed a COVID-19 outbreak after a Ballito, Durban, event held from 27 November to 4 December.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Plett Rage - which is expected to be held in January - said the festival would still be going ahead. However, they said they were consulting with the relevant officials and stakeholders before making the final call on whether the event should go ahead.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged people who had attended the year-end festivities to go into quarantine and get tested.

READ MORE: Govt urges Rage 2020 attendees to quarantine as events marked as super-spreaders

The Health Department said it had identified several of these events as COVID-19 super-spreaders.

The annual parties are held each year and attended mostly by matrics.

The Western Cape government said there was simply no way it would allow the rage parties to be held.

Head of health in the province, Dr Keith Cloete, said the party in Ballito was a wake-up call.

“There was no way we were going to support a rage in the current situation. We are aware the application is for January and still, the application has to go through the Health Department. There are more than 1,000 attendees and I cannot see us as the department saying that is safe,” he said.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.