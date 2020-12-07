Government announces R1 billion boost for subsistence farmers

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said that more than 75 people - mainly women whose production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - would benefit from the programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has launched a R1 billion presidential employment stimulus for subsistence producers.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told reporters at a briefing in Pretoria that more than 75 people - mainly women whose production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - would benefit from the programme.

Each participant will receive between R1,000 and R9,000 while others will receive farming input vouchers to retain self-employment in the sector and support food value chains.

“Specific targeted communities that will be supported we’ll take into consideration the agricultural calendar year in line with the commodities that are produced in that season, including livestock,” said Didiza.

"Subsistence farmers must note that the time and quantities of support provided will be limited to the commodities applied for and the size of the current operation which would have been verified.”

