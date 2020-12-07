EWN Weather Watch: Warning for severe storms in NC, FS, KZN, & EC

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, Free State, extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

GAUTENG

The province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Johannesburg will see a high of 23°C, Pretoria 25°C, and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/JeuXPCFg3G SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 7, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Expect morning fog patches along the coast, but it will be cloudy and cool along the south coast with isolated morning showers and rain.

It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where it will be very hot in the Central Karoo.

Cape Town will see a high of 24°C, George 25°C, and Beaufort West 31°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/BDD70Dohwl SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 7, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior. It will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Durban will see a high of 28°C, while the mercury in Richard’s Bay and Newcastle will peak at 30°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/a9WrcZuEcY SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 7, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

