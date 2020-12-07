EC Liquor Board: Some outlets not complying with COVID-19 health protocols

Police officers noted a trend where patrons flouted COVID-19 mitigating measures by not wearing masks and practicing social distancing. They said outlets also ignored the allowed trading times.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) on Monday raised concern over some liquor outlets not complying with COVID-19 health protocols.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced measures geared at clamping down on rising coronavirus infections in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“We are going to intensify our interventions by making sure that we continue to conduct blitz operations to clamp down on such liquor outlets that fail to comply with regulations,” said ECLB spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya.

Msiya said residents also had an obligation to ensure regulations were honoured.

