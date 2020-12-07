Decision to rewrite leaked exams not meant to punish matric pupils - Umalusi

Last week, the Department of Basic Education announced all matrics would need to sit again to rewrite the leaked maths paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2.

JOHANNESBURG - National Senior Certificate (NSC) quality assurance body, Umalusi, on Monday said it did not want the matric class of 2020 to be burdened with the stigma of having a qualification with questionable credibility, hence the upcoming re-write was the best decision to be taken.

Last week, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced all matrics would need to sit again to re-write the leaked maths paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2.

The decision has been slammed by parents, with some saying the department failed the pupils.



However, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said the decision was made in the best interest of grade 12 pupils.

“More than that, we are not punishing the learners.

"Actually what we are doing is protecting them so that when they have this qualification with good marks, then they can walk tall and know nobody is going to question them for having gotten the qualification through underhanded methods,” Rakometsi said.

Education unions have also turned to the courts for an urgent interdict to reverse the rewrite.



