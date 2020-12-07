COVID-19: EC accounts for most of the latest 139 deaths

On the recovery front, almost 745,000 people have recuperated so far.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and thirty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Eastern Cape recorded the most deaths with 124 in the last 24-hour cycle.

It’s pushed the country's death toll to 22,206.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/JBwQIY8XgD Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 6, 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 814 565, the total number of deaths is 22 206 and the total number of recoveries is 744 780. pic.twitter.com/86uNY6PO52 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 6, 2020

Over the past day, 4,116 new infections were also picked up bringing the number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 814,000.

There are more than 47,000 active cases that government knows about at the moment.

On the recovery front, almost 745,000 people have recuperated so far.

WATCH: 'SA is at the bottom of the queue' for COVID-19 vaccine

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.