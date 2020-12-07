Charl Kinnear’s family vows not to give up fight for justice

Anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September.

CAPE TOWN - Two months after the assassination of anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear, his family on Monday said they still wanted answers from police management.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in September. A suspect had since been arrested.

Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette, is still stunned by his murder and she wants answers.



“He had a huge heart and yet he had this fearless in nature. Some of the tabloids often wrote and referred to him as a bloodhound, and I think it’s due to the fact that when an investigation would lead him in a certain direction, he wouldn’t walk away,” Nicolette said.

She continued to ask why his personal protection was withdrawn and vowed not to give up her fight for justice.

“We’ve got blue in our veins. My husband was passionate about the SAPS. So, the boys and I can’t just erase that chapter of our lives,” she said.

Zane Kilian, the sole accused in the assassination, denied his involvement in the detective's killing.

