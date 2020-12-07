ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

Parks Tau is concluding his duties as the deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and preparing to become Gauteng’s MEC for economic development.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in Gauteng, Dumisani Dakile, has resigned from the legislature to make way for Parks Tau.

Tau is concluding his duties as the deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and preparing to become Gauteng’s MEC for economic development.

Dakile is a former Cosatu secretary in Gauteng and he was the chairperson of the public transport and roads infrastructure portfolio committee in the legislature.

The ANC in the province hit a snag last week with the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng refusing to allow one of its members in the legislature to resign in order to give Tau a seat.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said they had initially approached four MPLs to step down and Dakile agreed to make way for Tau.

“We understand them very well. However, on this matter they did jump the gun because we were still engaging various comrades. So, they were not even aware that we were not only speaking to the ANCYL and we were talking to all members of the legislature,” he said.

Tau’s new post was announced by Premier David Makhura last week as he made changes to his Cabinet and appointed a new health minister to replace Dr Bandile Masuku.

He fired Masuku in October over the Gauteng Health Department's personal protective equipment (PPE) saga.

