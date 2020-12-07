All rage festivals for 2020 and 2021 postponed - organisers

The announcement by the organisers followed a COVID-19 outbreak after a Ballito, Durban, event held from 27 November to 4 December.

JOHANNESBURG - All rage festivals scheduled for this year and next year have been postponed.

The announcement by the organisers followed a COVID-19 outbreak after a Ballito, Durban, event held from 27 November to 4 December.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize urged people who had attended the year-end festivities to go into quarantine and get tested.

READ MORE: Govt urges Rage 2020 attendees to quarantine as events marked as super-spreaders

The Health Department said it had identified several of these events as COVID-19 super-spreaders.

The annual parties are held each year and attended mostly by matrics.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.