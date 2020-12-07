AfriForum files urgent court bid to reverse matric exam rewrite decision

Last week Minister Angie Motshekga announced that maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 would be rewritten on the 15th and 17th of December after being irrevocably compromised.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said it's heading to court to fight for matriculants who were being penalised for a few hundred who cheated.

The lobby group has filed an urgent application in a bid to reverse the Basic Education Department's decision that two leaked exam papers must be rewritten.

Last week Minister Angie Motshekga announced that maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 would be rewritten on the 15th and 17th of December after being irrevocably compromised.

WATCH: In a first for SA, matrics to rewrite two leaked exam papers

AfriForum is joining various unions that are challenging the decision to undertake a national rewrite of the leaked exam papers.

It's representing four matriculants from Pretoria.

The group's Kallie Kriel said it was unfair that pupils who studied hard and didn’t cheat were being punished.

“Those that studied and went through the emotional process of writing an exam are being penalised after doing nothing wrong.”

He said the group was also standing up for hundreds and thousands of pupils who had been affected by this decision.

“You cannot use a blunt instrument by penalising 400,000 pupils because a few hundred cheated.”

Teacher's union Sadtu is also heading to court on an urgent basis to try and overturn the Basic Education Department's unprecedented decision.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.