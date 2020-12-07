Ace Magashule: ANC’s final NEC meeting has been frank and good

The governing party discussed ways to deal with members, including its secretary-general Ace Magashule, who are implicated in serious crimes.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday characterised the governing party’s final national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the year as “frank and good”.

The ANC discussed ways to deal with members, including Magashule, who are implicated in serious crimes.

Magashule told journalists the party’s President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a political overview, which placed emphasis on the need to build a united ANC.

He said the NEC discussed a variety of issues including South Africa’s economy, its state-owned enterprises, and local government, among many other issues.

“We are at the stage where we are discussing the issues which affect our people like the economy, jobs, our relationship with the alliance structures, and the fact that we have been working together this year. And further looking at consolidating the unity of the ANC,” Magashule said.

Magashule briefly addressed the media via virtual platforms and confirmed both former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma participated in the meeting.

The two could do so because of their status as former leaders of the party.

