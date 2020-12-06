Firefighters on high alert in WC amid outbreaks in winelands district

Despite the continuing strong south-easterly winds, firefighters managed to contain two fires in the Cape winelands.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters on Sunday remained on high alert in the Western Cape's winelands district after two large wildfires broke out on Saturday.

In Tulbagh, firefighters managed to contain the blaze at Kluitjieskraal.

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said, “The teams managed to contain the two flanks by late (Saturday) afternoon and spent the night battling the main fire. Despite the continuing strong south-easterly winds, they managed to contain approximately 80% of the fire line."

Otto added the fire at Jonkershoek in Stellenbosch has also been contained.

“The night’s cooler conditions allowed the fire teams to make good progress during the night. The teams at both fires (were) replaced with fresh teams this morning; they will continue to monitor possible flare ups.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;

mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"">