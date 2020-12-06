Teachers' union says innocent matrics shouldn't be punished for exam leak

The department announced earlier this week that all matrics will have to rewrite the Mathematics and Physical Science Paper Two exams. Both the papers leaked on the eve of the exam last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Teacher unions are accusing the Department of Basic Education of punishing pupils for their failure to vet the examination process.

The Hawks and the department's investigative team probing the leak have so far tracked about 200 pupils involved in the breach.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa said it's unacceptable that all matriculants will have to suffer the consequences of the poor decisions made by a few.

The organisation's Basil Manuel said only the pupils implicated in the matric exam leaks scandal should have to rewrite the papers.

“Only 200 have been found to have actually had access to the paper. Now to punish such a large number is an overreaction. If you simply only focus on those who had the paper or the schools where the paper was, that will detract from the integrity of the exam. We are saying those who are guilty must be punished but don’t punish the innocent as well,” he said.

